China-US Trade Talks: Bridging the Economic Gap

On Sunday, representatives from Beijing and Washington reconvened in Paris to discuss economic and trade matters, as reported by Chinese news agency Xinhua. These meetings were spearheaded by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, coming just before President Donald Trump's expected diplomatic visit to China.

Scheduled for March 31 to April 2, Trump's visit has yet to be officially confirmed by Beijing but is anticipated to highlight ongoing relations and unresolved trade issues. Bessent indicated that his team is focused on prioritizing American farmers, workers, and businesses in these deliberations.

Since the escalated tariffs conflict, Bessent and He have spearheaded negotiations across several global cities. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the significance of 2023 for China-US relations, although specifics of the state visit have not been fully disclosed, hinting at continued high-level exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)