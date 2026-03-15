Boosting India's Economy: The Impact of the Indo-US Trade Deal

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale strongly criticized the Congress for opposing the recently signed India-US trade agreement, underscoring its potential to boost employment and fortify MSMEs.

Addressing concerns over potential fuel shortages amid ongoing West Asia conflicts, he reassured that no immediate crisis looms due to strategic stockpiles.

The minister dismissed opposition claims about the agreement harming farmers, attributing such assertions to misinformation campaigns led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)