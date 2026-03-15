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Gas Supply Crunch: Maharashtra Prioritizes Domestic Needs Amid West Asia Crisis

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal addressed concerns about potential cuts in commercial gas supply due to a focus on household needs amid the West Asia conflict. Hotel owners suggested partial reductions instead of complete stops to avoid shutdowns. The state government will review the situation for a balanced resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:14 IST
Gas Supply Crunch: Maharashtra Prioritizes Domestic Needs Amid West Asia Crisis
Chhagan Bhujbal
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal announced on Sunday that the state government will address concerns from hotel owners regarding possible reductions in commercial gas supply due to an advisory prioritizing domestic consumption amidst the West Asia crisis.

The advisory, issued by the Centre, stresses that domestic household gas supply should remain uninterrupted, potentially affecting hotels and restaurants. Bhujbal noted reports of similar issues in Karnataka and Gujarat, urging the government not to halt commercial supply completely but to consider partial reductions to prevent business closures.

The minister stated he has discussed the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking a balanced solution that considers both domestic consumers' needs and commercial establishments' challenges. Meanwhile, the Union government emphasized that priority sectors continue to receive protected natural gas supplies despite ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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