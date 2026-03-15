Tragic Car Accident Claims Three Lives Near Bangapani

Three individuals lost their lives and another sustained severe injuries in a car accident near Bangapani on Sunday morning. The vehicle reportedly skidded off the roadway, plunging into a 20-meter-deep gorge.

Authorities reported that the incident took place early in the morning, approximately 90 kilometers from the district center, as the group was traveling towards Munsyari. The driver appeared to lose control of the car, leading to the fatal crash.

Munsyari Police Station House Officer Anil Arya stated that two victims died instantly at the scene, while a third person passed away en route to the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Ankit Pandey, Ayush Pant, and Laxman Singh Negi. A fourth passenger, Devendra Bhatt, is currently undergoing treatment for serious injuries.