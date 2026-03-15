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Tragic Car Accident Claims Three Lives Near Bangapani

A tragic car accident near Bangapani resulted in the deaths of three individuals, with a fourth person seriously injured. The incident occurred when the vehicle skidded off the road into a gorge. The victims have been identified, and the injured passenger is receiving hospital treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:39 IST
Tragic Car Accident Claims Three Lives Near Bangapani
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  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals lost their lives and another sustained severe injuries in a car accident near Bangapani on Sunday morning. The vehicle reportedly skidded off the roadway, plunging into a 20-meter-deep gorge.

Authorities reported that the incident took place early in the morning, approximately 90 kilometers from the district center, as the group was traveling towards Munsyari. The driver appeared to lose control of the car, leading to the fatal crash.

Munsyari Police Station House Officer Anil Arya stated that two victims died instantly at the scene, while a third person passed away en route to the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Ankit Pandey, Ayush Pant, and Laxman Singh Negi. A fourth passenger, Devendra Bhatt, is currently undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

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