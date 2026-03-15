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Blaze at Delhi Airport: Pushback Tractor Ignites, No Harm to Plane

An aircraft pushback tractor caught fire at Delhi airport while moving an Etihad cargo plane. The fire was extinguished with no harm to the aircraft, which later departed as planned. Operations remained unaffected. The tractor is part of a joint venture between Air India and SATS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 23:16 IST
Blaze at Delhi Airport: Pushback Tractor Ignites, No Harm to Plane
  • Country:
  • India

An early morning blaze at Delhi's airport involved an aircraft pushback tractor operated by AISATS. Sources confirmed that the fire was quickly contained and posed no damage to the cargo aircraft of Etihad Airways involved in the incident.

The fire occurred as the pushback tractor was maneuvering the Etihad cargo aircraft EY215. Despite the alarming situation, the airplane successfully departed for its intended destination afterward, as one of the sources disclosed.

Etihad Airways and AISATS could not be reached for immediate comments. The fire incident did not disrupt operations at the airport, underscoring the safety and efficiency measures in place. It's business as usual at this critical transportation hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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