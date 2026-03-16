Airlines Unite: Urgent Appeal to Congress Amid Government Shutdown

Top executives from leading U.S. airlines, including American, Delta, Southwest, and JetBlue, are calling on Congress to restore funding to the Department of Homeland Security amid an ongoing government shutdown.

The shutdown has left federal aviation workers without pay, affecting security at airports nationwide. In an open letter to Congress, airline CEOs stressed the need for bipartisan legislation to ensure continued payment for these workers.

With major events approaching and millions of travelers expected this spring, the pressure mounts on lawmakers to resolve the funding impasse. The shutdown has exacerbated staffing challenges, leading to longer security lines at airports and frustration among passengers.