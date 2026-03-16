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Airlines Unite: Urgent Appeal to Congress Amid Government Shutdown

The CEOs of major U.S. airlines urge Congress to reinstate Department of Homeland Security funding amid a partial government shutdown. The shutdown affects TSA and federal aviation workers, impacting airport security and creating long security lines. Airline executives call for legislative solutions to ensure worker payment regardless of shutdowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 16-03-2026 03:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 03:26 IST
Airlines Unite: Urgent Appeal to Congress Amid Government Shutdown
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Top executives from leading U.S. airlines, including American, Delta, Southwest, and JetBlue, are calling on Congress to restore funding to the Department of Homeland Security amid an ongoing government shutdown.

The shutdown has left federal aviation workers without pay, affecting security at airports nationwide. In an open letter to Congress, airline CEOs stressed the need for bipartisan legislation to ensure continued payment for these workers.

With major events approaching and millions of travelers expected this spring, the pressure mounts on lawmakers to resolve the funding impasse. The shutdown has exacerbated staffing challenges, leading to longer security lines at airports and frustration among passengers.

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