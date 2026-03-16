China's Economic Resurgence Faces Global Challenges

China's economic indicators revealed an optimistic start to the year, with industrial output rising by 6.3% in January-February, surpassing forecasts. This growth was supported by surging exports in the AI sector, leading to a robust manufacturing performance, as noted by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Retail sales increased by 2.8%, buoyed by the country's extended Lunar New Year celebrations. Despite increased tourism spending, domestic caution prevails as vehicle sales dropped 26%, impacted by reduced government incentives for electric vehicles.

Accelerated investment took some edge off property sector woes, yet experts caution that internal consumption lags behind external demand. Without significant demand-side reforms, China may struggle to maintain long-term growth amid mounting global uncertainties, including Middle East tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)