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China's Economic Resurgence Faces Global Challenges

China's factory output and retail sales gain momentum in early 2026, driven by AI-related technology demand and the prolonged Lunar New Year holiday. Despite growth, analysts warn of a notable gap between external demand and cautious domestic consumption, compounded by Middle East tensions and internal economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 08:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 08:01 IST
China's Economic Resurgence Faces Global Challenges
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China's economic indicators revealed an optimistic start to the year, with industrial output rising by 6.3% in January-February, surpassing forecasts. This growth was supported by surging exports in the AI sector, leading to a robust manufacturing performance, as noted by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Retail sales increased by 2.8%, buoyed by the country's extended Lunar New Year celebrations. Despite increased tourism spending, domestic caution prevails as vehicle sales dropped 26%, impacted by reduced government incentives for electric vehicles.

Accelerated investment took some edge off property sector woes, yet experts caution that internal consumption lags behind external demand. Without significant demand-side reforms, China may struggle to maintain long-term growth amid mounting global uncertainties, including Middle East tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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