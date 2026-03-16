China's Economic Resurgence Faces Global Challenges
China's factory output and retail sales gain momentum in early 2026, driven by AI-related technology demand and the prolonged Lunar New Year holiday. Despite growth, analysts warn of a notable gap between external demand and cautious domestic consumption, compounded by Middle East tensions and internal economic challenges.
China's economic indicators revealed an optimistic start to the year, with industrial output rising by 6.3% in January-February, surpassing forecasts. This growth was supported by surging exports in the AI sector, leading to a robust manufacturing performance, as noted by the National Bureau of Statistics.
Retail sales increased by 2.8%, buoyed by the country's extended Lunar New Year celebrations. Despite increased tourism spending, domestic caution prevails as vehicle sales dropped 26%, impacted by reduced government incentives for electric vehicles.
Accelerated investment took some edge off property sector woes, yet experts caution that internal consumption lags behind external demand. Without significant demand-side reforms, China may struggle to maintain long-term growth amid mounting global uncertainties, including Middle East tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)