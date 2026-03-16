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High Stakes in Paris: The Prelude to US-China Summit

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng spearheaded economic and trade discussions in Paris ahead of President Trump's upcoming visit to China. Key issues include ongoing trade tensions and the potential impact of global oil supply concerns. The outcome may shape future US-China relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-03-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 09:33 IST
High Stakes in Paris: The Prelude to US-China Summit
  • Country:
  • China

The Paris meeting between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng signals a crucial step in economic and trade discussions between Beijing and Washington. This dialogue comes as a precursor to President Donald Trump's anticipated visit to China at the end of the month to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

With significant trade tensions still unresolved, the Paris negotiations are expected to focus on America's interest in prioritizing farmers, workers, and businesses, amid new US trade investigations that include a look into import practices involving forced labor from China.

Despite prior agreements for a truce, trade remains a contentious issue. Moreover, discussions could further delve into global concerns such as the Iran war, impacting the stability and security of vital oil shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz. High-level exchanges highlight the complexities surrounding future US-China relations.

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