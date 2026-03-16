Philippines Rejects China's South China Sea Claims

The Philippine government firmly rejected China's assertion of jurisdiction over the entire South China Sea on Monday. The foreign ministry reiterated Manila's "indivisible, incontrovertible, and longstanding sovereignty" over contested regions like Scarborough Shoal and Thitu Island.

During a press briefing, Philippine foreign ministry spokesperson Rogelio Villanueva emphasized that maritime and territorial disputes are governed by international legal frameworks. "China must be reminded that claims cannot be cemented through unilateral proclamations or social media," Villanueva remarked.

This stance highlights the Philippines' reliance on established legal procedures and dispute settlement mechanisms to assert its territorial rights in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)