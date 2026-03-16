Left Menu

Drone Attack Disrupts Operations at Dubai's International Airport

A fire from a drone attack temporarily suspended flights at Dubai's international airport, highlighting disruptions in global aviation due to the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran. This marks the third such attack on the airport since hostilities began in February, affecting operations across the Gulf region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:30 IST
Drone Attack Disrupts Operations at Dubai's International Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dubai International Airport resumed flights on Monday after a drone attack caused a temporary suspension. This incident is part of the broader impact on global aviation due to the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran.

With airspace across the Middle East remaining closed amidst ongoing missile and drone threats, the aviation sector faces significant challenges in restoring normal operations. Dubai has witnessed three such attacks since February.

The United Arab Emirates, along with other Gulf nations, faces frequent attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Iranian forces. The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority reported a gradual flight resumption amid heightened regional tensions.

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026