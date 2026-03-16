Drone Attack Disrupts Operations at Dubai's International Airport
A fire from a drone attack temporarily suspended flights at Dubai's international airport, highlighting disruptions in global aviation due to the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran. This marks the third such attack on the airport since hostilities began in February, affecting operations across the Gulf region.
Dubai International Airport resumed flights on Monday after a drone attack caused a temporary suspension. This incident is part of the broader impact on global aviation due to the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran.
With airspace across the Middle East remaining closed amidst ongoing missile and drone threats, the aviation sector faces significant challenges in restoring normal operations. Dubai has witnessed three such attacks since February.
The United Arab Emirates, along with other Gulf nations, faces frequent attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Iranian forces. The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority reported a gradual flight resumption amid heightened regional tensions.
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