IEA's Historic Oil Release to Offset Middle East Conflict Impact
In response to the Middle East conflict affecting global oil supplies, the International Energy Agency will release 400 million barrels from emergency reserves. This unprecedented move aims to stabilize markets, especially in Asia and Oceania. IEA members unanimously agreed on this action amid significant global energy disruptions.
- Country:
- France
In an unprecedented move, the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced the release of 400 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves to counteract the disruptions in global oil supply caused by the conflict in the Middle East. This decision, communicated on March 15, marks the largest release in IEA's history, as it aims to stabilize the affected markets in Asia and Oceania.
The decision follows a meeting on March 11 where IEA member countries unanimously agreed to release the oil stocks. Plans submitted by these members reveal that immediate stock releases will occur in Asia and Oceania, with subsequent releases in Europe and the Americas by the end of the month.
The conflict, involving military actions and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, has significantly impacted global oil transit, raising crude oil prices above USD 100 per barrel. The IEA's action is seen as a critical step to mitigate these disruptions and bolster global market stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Asia Tensions Push Crude Oil Prices Above $100
Global Economy on Edge as Oil Prices Surge Amidst Gulf Tensions
Turbulent Markets as Gulf Tensions Inflame Oil Prices
Tensions Surge in U.S.-Iran Conflict Amid Rising Oil Prices
Global Markets Brace for Uncertainty: Oil Prices and Central Bank Decisions in Focus