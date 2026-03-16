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Airspace Tensions Disrupt Flights Amid West Asia Conflict

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced that Indian and foreign airlines have collectively canceled over 5,522 flights due to the escalating West Asia conflict. The closures have affected airspace, prompting concerns over operational safety, as the ministry coordinates closely with international regulators to ensure safe travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:13 IST
Airspace Tensions Disrupt Flights Amid West Asia Conflict
Union Civil Aviation Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has led to the cancellation of a significant number of flights, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu revealed during a Rajya Sabha session on Monday.

As airspace in the region remains closed, Indian airlines have canceled 4,335 flights and foreign carriers 1,187 flights.

The minister emphasized safety as the top priority, highlighting close coordination with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and international regulators to manage the crisis efficiently.

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