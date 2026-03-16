Airspace Tensions Disrupt Flights Amid West Asia Conflict

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has led to the cancellation of a significant number of flights, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu revealed during a Rajya Sabha session on Monday.

As airspace in the region remains closed, Indian airlines have canceled 4,335 flights and foreign carriers 1,187 flights.

The minister emphasized safety as the top priority, highlighting close coordination with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and international regulators to manage the crisis efficiently.