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Vietnam's Aviation Faces Turbulence Amid Jet Fuel Shortages

Vietnam is bracing for potential flight reductions as China and Thailand halt jet fuel exports amid the Iran conflict, raising fears of shortages. The nation imports over two-thirds of its jet fuel needs, mainly from China and Thailand, and is urgently seeking alternatives to sustain its aviation industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:28 IST
Vietnam's Aviation Faces Turbulence Amid Jet Fuel Shortages
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Vietnam's aviation industry is on high alert following warnings from authorities about possible flight cutbacks starting in April. This follows China and Thailand's decision to cease jet fuel exports due to the Iran conflict, significantly heightening the threat of fuel shortages.

The country, which relies heavily on imports to meet its jet fuel needs, sourcing 60% of its requirements from these two nations, now finds its airlines reassessing their operational strategies, especially for domestic flights.

Efforts are underway to explore other potential suppliers like South Korea, Japan, and India. However, logistical challenges persist as Vietnam's existing refineries are pressured to prioritize other oil products. The government intensifies diplomatic engagements, notably with China and Thailand, to mitigate the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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