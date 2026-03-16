Left Menu

West Asia Tensions Push Crude Oil Prices Above $100

Crude oil prices surged due to heightened tensions in West Asia, affecting the supply chain through the Strait of Hormuz. Despite U.S.-led diplomatic efforts for resolution, the market remains volatile amid further potential conflict and international initiatives to stabilize oil shipments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:29 IST
West Asia Tensions Push Crude Oil Prices Above $100
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Crude oil prices saw an increase of Rs 119 to reach Rs 9,171 per barrel in futures trading on Monday, spurred by escalating tensions in West Asia that have heightened supply risks. The United States has been exploring options to restore shipping around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global energy transportation.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) recorded a rise in crude oil for March delivery by Rs 119, or 1.31%, with 12,745 lots in business turnover. Similarly, April contracts rose by Rs 164, 1.83%, to Rs 9,107 per barrel in 12,898 lots. Analysts note that supply concerns persist as West Asia's ongoing conflict continues to disrupt vital oil flows.

In a global context, Brent Oil futures for May delivery increased by USD 2.82, or 2.73%, to USD 105.96 per barrel. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 2.36% to USD 99.13 per barrel in New York. Diplomatic efforts, including potential coalition talks led by the US, aim to alleviate this shipping disruption, but the volatile geopolitical climate sustains an elevated market sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026