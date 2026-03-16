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India's West Asia Dilemma: Economic Ripple Effects and Energy Security Concerns

Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha criticized the Indian government's handling of the West Asia crisis, highlighting its impact on trade, employment, and energy security. Concerns were raised over the potential decline in exports and the vulnerability of India's agriculture sector, along with challenges in contingency planning and international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:13 IST
India's West Asia Dilemma: Economic Ripple Effects and Energy Security Concerns
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  • India

The Indian government faced criticism from opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha on Monday for its handling of the ongoing West Asia crisis. The conflict, deemed by members as having direct consequences for India, sparked a heated debate over the Appropriation Bill, emphasizing the risks to trade, employment, and energy security.

CPI's Sandosh Kumar P highlighted India's economic dependence on the Gulf region, warning that continued conflict could disrupt trade routes affecting exports like agricultural products and textiles. He expressed concerns about the government's readiness in safeguarding livelihoods, especially in the rural economy once supported by initiatives such as MGNREGA.

Additionally, AAP's Sanjay Singh criticized strained ties with Iran, labeling the situation a 'self-imposed crisis.' BJD's Sulata Deo and YSRCP's S Niranjan Reddy flagged issues like LPG shortages and fertilizer supply, urging the government to devise contingency plans to protect various economic sectors vulnerable due to the geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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