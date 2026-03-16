Punjab's Potash Potential: A New Dawn for Mining Revenue

Punjab's Mining and Geology Minister, Barinder Kumar Goyal, has robustly defended the state's ambitious Rs 20,000 crore mining revenue target. He emphasized the substantial untapped potential of the state's potash mineral reserves, particularly in the districts adjoining Rajasthan, as the basis for this projection.

Goyal highlighted the Mann government's proactive approach toward potash exploration, marked by consistent efforts that have strengthened Punjab's position at national forums. He criticized previous regimes for overlooking potential reserves and lauded union-level engagements, which have spurred fresh exploration initiatives.

Preliminary assessments from these explorations have revealed encouraging potash quality, fostering confidence in Punjab's mining future. Additionally, Goyal differentiated routine mining from desilting operations aimed at flood prevention, clarifying the state's commitment to sustainable mining practices and the financial benefits they can bring.