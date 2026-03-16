Left Menu

Punjab's Potash Potential: A New Dawn for Mining Revenue

Punjab's Mining Minister, Barinder Kumar Goyal, counters opposition criticism of Rs 20,000 crore mining revenue projections. Asserting the state's potash reserves hold immense potential, he cites ongoing policy reforms aimed at boosting revenues. The Mann government's exploration efforts have unveiled promising mineral prospects, leading to increased state income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:04 IST
Punjab's Potash Potential: A New Dawn for Mining Revenue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Mining and Geology Minister, Barinder Kumar Goyal, has robustly defended the state's ambitious Rs 20,000 crore mining revenue target. He emphasized the substantial untapped potential of the state's potash mineral reserves, particularly in the districts adjoining Rajasthan, as the basis for this projection.

Goyal highlighted the Mann government's proactive approach toward potash exploration, marked by consistent efforts that have strengthened Punjab's position at national forums. He criticized previous regimes for overlooking potential reserves and lauded union-level engagements, which have spurred fresh exploration initiatives.

Preliminary assessments from these explorations have revealed encouraging potash quality, fostering confidence in Punjab's mining future. Additionally, Goyal differentiated routine mining from desilting operations aimed at flood prevention, clarifying the state's commitment to sustainable mining practices and the financial benefits they can bring.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026