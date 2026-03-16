BIS Urges Caution Amid Iran-Induced Energy Price Surge

In light of the crisis in Iran causing a spike in global energy prices, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has urged central banks worldwide to act cautiously and refrain from too hastily altering monetary policies for a potentially temporary supply shock situation.

The circumstances echo 2022's events when inflation soared following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with central banks criticized for initially misjudging the impact. Now, financial markets, heeding past missteps, are quickly adjusting expectations, while the BIS cautions prudence.

A potential prolonged conflict could trigger further interest rate hikes, intensifying economic repercussions and complicating government debt concerns, making vigilant monitoring crucial, BIS economic advisors stress.

(With inputs from agencies.)