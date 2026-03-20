Global Currency Shifts Amid Middle East Tensions

The euro and Japanese yen gained against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as major central banks maintained interest rates steady amidst concerns about inflation triggered by soaring oil prices amidst Middle East tensions.

The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged as expected, closely monitoring growth and inflation risks from escalating oil prices, pushing the euro up 1.18% against the dollar at $1.1585. Similarly, the Bank of Japan held interest rates steady but leaned towards a tighter monetary policy, lifting the yen 1.4% against the greenback to 157.61 per dollar.

Escalating tensions led to increased oil prices following Iran's attack on energy facilities across the Middle East, spiking Brent crude futures 1.18% to $108.65. This upward shift in oil prices and subsequent inflation risks are prompting global central banks to exercise caution in monetary policy adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)