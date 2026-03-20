Left Menu

Wall Street Anxiety: Fed's Rate Hopes Dashed Amid Iran Conflict

US stocks are sinking as hopes for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut diminish due to the Iran war. The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq fell, influenced by rising Treasury yields and inflation concerns. The conflict impacts oil prices and global market volatility, affecting investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:22 IST
Wall Street Anxiety: Fed's Rate Hopes Dashed Amid Iran Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US stocks plunged on Friday as Wall Street's optimism for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut dwindled, spurred by the ongoing conflict with Iran. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, marking its longest losing streak in a year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 285 points, or 0.6%.

Elevated Treasury yields, driven by fears of prolonged higher oil and natural gas prices, have exacerbated inflation concerns, further dampening hopes for rate cuts. Traders have reconsidered earlier predictions, with some positing rate hikes as far ahead as 2026.

The market fluctuations reflect anxiety over the detrimental impact of the war, with significant oil transit routes potentially compromised. In other news, Super Micro Computer faced sharp declines due to smuggling accusations, while FedEx bucked the trend with positive financial results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026