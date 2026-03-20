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Uttar Pradesh Accelerates Investment Initiatives with Udyami Mitras

The Uttar Pradesh government has fast-tracked investment projects by extending Udyami Mitras' tenure and approving the recruitment of 24 more. The state focuses on easing investor support, resolving project-level challenges, and establishing an Entrepreneurship Development Cell. Emphasis is also placed on enhancing digital services with Nivesh Mitra 3.0.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:11 IST
Uttar Pradesh Accelerates Investment Initiatives with Udyami Mitras
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is making strides in accelerating investment initiatives by extending the tenure of 108 'Udyami Mitras' and approving 24 new posts, including positions at Satellite Investment Promotion Offices across major business cities. This move aims to bolster investor support and expand the state's investment footprint.

In a high-level meeting, the Steering Committee emphasized resolving project challenges and strengthening institutional frameworks. An Entrepreneurship Development Cell (EDC) will be established at Invest UP to develop 1,000 entrepreneurs through targeted programs, accelerators, and global exposure.

The session also reviewed issues like land use conversion and statutory clearances, with a focus on enhancing digital investor services ahead of the Nivesh Mitra 3.0 launch. Officials have been urged to adhere strictly to timelines to further improve the business environment in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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