Left Menu

Judge Blocks Restrictive Pentagon Press Policy

A federal judge has halted the Trump administration's Pentagon press policy, which threatened journalists seeking unauthorized information with being labeled security risks. The New York Times sued, arguing the policy violated constitutional protections for free speech. The policy allowed for revoking press passes and creating a pro-Trump press corps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 02:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 02:40 IST
Judge Blocks Restrictive Pentagon Press Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge put a stop to the Trump administration's restrictive Pentagon press access policy on Friday, describing it as a threat to journalistic freedom. The lawsuit, initiated by the New York Times in a Washington D.C. federal court, claimed the Department of Defense's policy changes enabled discrimination against reporters critical of the Pentagon, violating constitutional protections.

The administration stood firm, asserting the policy was a necessary security measure against unauthorized information leaks. The rules, sanctioned under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in October 2025, allowed journalists to be deemed security risks and have their press privileges revoked if found soliciting unauthorized information. Of the 56 news outlets in the Pentagon Press Association, only one accepted the new guidelines.

The lawsuit further highlighted the Pentagon's attempt to establish a press corps friendly to the Trump administration, thereby excluding dissenting voices. It argued that the move unlawfully restricted essential newsgathering, giving the Pentagon excessive control over press access. This has drawn criticism from journalism advocates wary of further attacks on the free press.

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026