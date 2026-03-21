Judge Blocks Restrictive Pentagon Press Policy

A federal judge put a stop to the Trump administration's restrictive Pentagon press access policy on Friday, describing it as a threat to journalistic freedom. The lawsuit, initiated by the New York Times in a Washington D.C. federal court, claimed the Department of Defense's policy changes enabled discrimination against reporters critical of the Pentagon, violating constitutional protections.

The administration stood firm, asserting the policy was a necessary security measure against unauthorized information leaks. The rules, sanctioned under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in October 2025, allowed journalists to be deemed security risks and have their press privileges revoked if found soliciting unauthorized information. Of the 56 news outlets in the Pentagon Press Association, only one accepted the new guidelines.

The lawsuit further highlighted the Pentagon's attempt to establish a press corps friendly to the Trump administration, thereby excluding dissenting voices. It argued that the move unlawfully restricted essential newsgathering, giving the Pentagon excessive control over press access. This has drawn criticism from journalism advocates wary of further attacks on the free press.