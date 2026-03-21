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India's High-Speed Rail Ambitions: Proceed with Caution

India aims to develop indigenous bullet trains capable of 250 kmph, but experts warn against hastily scaling up production without testing prototypes. With financial challenges purchasing Japanese trains, India awarded contracts to local companies to advance 'Made-In-India' projects, emphasizing the need for meticulous feasibility assessments before extensive production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:46 IST
India's High-Speed Rail Ambitions: Proceed with Caution
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The Railway Ministry's ambitious plan for developing indigenous bullet trains capable of reaching 250 kmph has sparked both optimism and caution. Experts applaud the 'Made-In-India' initiative, but urge restraint, emphasizing the importance of prototype testing before scaling up production. The call for prudence follows the Ministry's push to award further contracts.

Currently, the Ministry has contracted Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) for the first phase, expecting the inaugural pair of B28 trains to begin operations by 2027 on a segment of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. Despite financial constraints in acquiring Japanese-made trains, the Ministry defends its decision to focus locally.

Experts stress the significance of a feasibility test, especially since BEML lacks a history in high-speed rail manufacturing. Comparisons are drawn to the successful Vande Bharat trains, which underwent extensive prototyping before mass production. As India navigates these complexities, strategic caution is advised to ensure the project's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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