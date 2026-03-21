Revamping Vikramshila Setu: Ensuring Connectivity in Bihar

Bihar's Road Construction Department Minister, Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, asserted on Saturday that the deteriorated backwall of Vikramshila Setu, a pivotal river bridge in the Bhagalpur district, is slated for reconstruction. His assurance follows the circulation of a video on social media, spotlighting the bridge's compromised protective walls.

Amidst growing concerns, he confirmed that the department's secretary, alongside a team from IIT Patna, assessed the site, acknowledging minor degradation that requires attention. A new bridge is simultaneously being erected to parallel the existing structure, enhancing connectivity further.

Bhagalpur's District Magistrate, Nawal Kishor Choudhary, directed the executive engineer to evaluate the situation. Should the need arise, an expert team will be convened to ensure that the bridge continues to provide a seamless commute for the residents, maintaining its stature as a vital link between north and south Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)