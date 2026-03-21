Left Menu

Revamping Vikramshila Setu: Ensuring Connectivity in Bihar

The degraded backwall of Vikramshila Setu, a major river bridge in Bhagalpur, Bihar, will undergo reconstruction. Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal emphasized its critical role in regional connectivity. Meanwhile, District Magistrate instructed the executive engineer to investigate the situation, promising experts' intervention to facilitate smooth transit if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhagalpur | Updated: 21-03-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 15:33 IST
Revamping Vikramshila Setu: Ensuring Connectivity in Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Road Construction Department Minister, Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, asserted on Saturday that the deteriorated backwall of Vikramshila Setu, a pivotal river bridge in the Bhagalpur district, is slated for reconstruction. His assurance follows the circulation of a video on social media, spotlighting the bridge's compromised protective walls.

Amidst growing concerns, he confirmed that the department's secretary, alongside a team from IIT Patna, assessed the site, acknowledging minor degradation that requires attention. A new bridge is simultaneously being erected to parallel the existing structure, enhancing connectivity further.

Bhagalpur's District Magistrate, Nawal Kishor Choudhary, directed the executive engineer to evaluate the situation. Should the need arise, an expert team will be convened to ensure that the bridge continues to provide a seamless commute for the residents, maintaining its stature as a vital link between north and south Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026