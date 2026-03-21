Aarti Industries Wins 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for Employee Engagement

Aarti Industries Limited (AIL), a global leader in speciality chemicals, has clinched the prestigious 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award. The accolade acknowledges AIL's outstanding ability to foster a high-engagement workplace culture, setting a benchmark for employee enthusiasm and performance excellence.

Gallup's research underscores the impact of this award, highlighting that the organizations who excel in employee engagement often lead in key business outcomes such as customer satisfaction, profitability, and productivity. Manoj Sharma, President & CHRO at AIL, emphasized that this recognition reflects the cultural and strategic priorities which ensure employees are valued and motivated.

Despite the volatile and rapidly changing work environments, AIL continues to prioritize employee well-being. The firm's investment in leadership development underscores its commitment to creating a resilient and purpose-driven organization where employee engagement and continuous growth are ingrained in its DNA.

(With inputs from agencies.)