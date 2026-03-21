Left Menu

Aarti Industries Wins 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for Employee Engagement

Aarti Industries Limited has won the 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for Employee Engagement. This recognition highlights the company's ability to create a highly engaged and high-performance work culture despite challenges. Aarti Industries emphasizes trust, empowerment, and continuous development as core elements of its organizational culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:50 IST
Aarti Industries Wins 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for Employee Engagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aarti Industries Limited (AIL), a global leader in speciality chemicals, has clinched the prestigious 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award. The accolade acknowledges AIL's outstanding ability to foster a high-engagement workplace culture, setting a benchmark for employee enthusiasm and performance excellence.

Gallup's research underscores the impact of this award, highlighting that the organizations who excel in employee engagement often lead in key business outcomes such as customer satisfaction, profitability, and productivity. Manoj Sharma, President & CHRO at AIL, emphasized that this recognition reflects the cultural and strategic priorities which ensure employees are valued and motivated.

Despite the volatile and rapidly changing work environments, AIL continues to prioritize employee well-being. The firm's investment in leadership development underscores its commitment to creating a resilient and purpose-driven organization where employee engagement and continuous growth are ingrained in its DNA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026