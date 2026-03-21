West Asia Crisis Throttles Madhya Pradesh's Rice Exports

The rice export industry in Madhya Pradesh is facing severe setbacks due to the West Asia crisis, as reported by stakeholders. Basmati rice exports from Raisen and boiled non-basmati shipments from Balaghat are particularly affected, with key markets in the Gulf region cut off.

Export operations in various rice production hubs like Mandideep and Satlapur have ground to a halt due to increasing freight rates and container shortages. This has led to a backlog at ports, disrupting the supply chain and posing grave challenges for exporters and local rice factories.

The escalation in operational costs and export difficulties is detrimental not only to exporters but also to farmers and the local economy. With international shipments reduced and financial losses incurred, the rice export sector stands to suffer long-term consequences if the crisis persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)