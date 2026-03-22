DRI Seizes Illegal Tech Imports Worth Rs 9.25 Crore at Mumbai Port

In a significant crackdown, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized illegal shipments of prohibited walkie-talkies and second-hand hard disk drives at Nhava Sheva Port, Navi Mumbai, valued at Rs 9.25 crore, officials said.

A father-son duo, who owned two Mumbai-based firms and imported these goods without necessary permissions, faced arrest under the Customs Act, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The Baofeng BF-888S walkie-talkies have been blacklisted by the Department of Telecommunications for unauthorized frequencies, posing national security risks. Simultaneously, importing second-hand HDDs without Directorate General of Foreign Trade authorization is prohibited.

(With inputs from agencies.)