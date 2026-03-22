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DRI Seizes Illegal Tech Imports Worth Rs 9.25 Crore at Mumbai Port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized illegal walkie-talkies and second-hand hard drives, worth Rs 9.25 crore, at Nhava Sheva Port. A father-son duo, implicated in importing these banned goods from China without requisite permissions, face charges under the Customs Act for misdeclaration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2026 08:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 08:31 IST
DRI Seizes Illegal Tech Imports Worth Rs 9.25 Crore at Mumbai Port
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In a significant crackdown, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized illegal shipments of prohibited walkie-talkies and second-hand hard disk drives at Nhava Sheva Port, Navi Mumbai, valued at Rs 9.25 crore, officials said.

A father-son duo, who owned two Mumbai-based firms and imported these goods without necessary permissions, faced arrest under the Customs Act, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The Baofeng BF-888S walkie-talkies have been blacklisted by the Department of Telecommunications for unauthorized frequencies, posing national security risks. Simultaneously, importing second-hand HDDs without Directorate General of Foreign Trade authorization is prohibited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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