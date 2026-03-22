Revolutionary Free Bus Travel Scheme Transforms Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has lauded the impressive success of the 'Vidiyal Payanam' free bus travel scheme for women, highlighting nearly 898 crore trips since its launch. This initiative marks his commitment to a transformative future and operates with a network of 7,712 buses.

Stalin noted a consistent annual ridership increase, a clear reflection of the scheme's success in facilitating safe and independent travel for women. Initially recording 95.86 crore trips in 2021-22, the numbers swelled to 235.14 crore in 2025-26. The scheme also benefits transgender persons and persons with disabilities.

The scheme's model is now gaining traction nationwide, as other states adopt similar measures for public transport. Stalin remarked that its socio-economic impact ensures it remains integral to governance. Further enhancements under Dravidian Model 2.0 are promised to increase reach and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)