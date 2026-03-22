Vedanta Challenges Adani's Winning Bid in Jaiprakash Associates Acquisition

Business conglomerate Vedanta Group has initiated a legal challenge against the approved merger of Adani Group with Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will address Vedanta's objection to the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) March 17 ruling in favor of Adani's Rs 14,535 crore acquisition.

Vedanta's appeal follows the NCLT's endorsement of Adani Enterprises Ltd's offer, which had initially secured backing from a Committee of Creditors in November last year. Adani's bid won substantial creditor support, obtaining 89% votes, outstripping bids from Vedanta and Dalmia Bharat.

With Jaiprakash Associates Ltd harboring assets in real estate and cement manufacturing, the approved acquisition includes strategically located properties across the Delhi-NCR region. NCLAT's hearing on the appeal is set before a bench led by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan, underscoring the ongoing corporate rivalry between major industry players.

(With inputs from agencies.)