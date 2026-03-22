Left Menu

Naidu to Launch Mega Steel Plant Project in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to inaugurate a new Rs 1.3 lakh-crore steel plant by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India at Rajayyapeta village, Anakapalli district. The plant is expected to create around one lakh jobs and transform the Visakhapatnam Economic Region into an industrial hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-03-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 21:41 IST
Naidu to Launch Mega Steel Plant Project in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh is poised for significant industrial growth as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lays the foundation for a massive steel plant valued at Rs 1.3 lakh-crore. The plant, to be constructed by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India in Rajayyapeta village of Anakapalli district, promises to revitalize the local economy.

The ambitious project, with a total capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum, will unfold in two phases across 5,400 acres. Generating employment for around one lakh individuals, the plant's first phase alone demands an investment of Rs 70,000 crore, illustrating the project's monumental scale.

With support from the state's government, including infrastructure development like a four-lane road connecting to NH-16, the steel plant aims to meet India's growing steel demand and boost the Visakhapatnam Economic Region. Naidu, alongside industry leaders and officials, will officiate the groundbreaking and engage in MoU exchanges.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026