Railway Ticket Check Blitz on Katra–Pathankot Route During Navratri
The Jammu division of the railways launched an intensive ticket-checking campaign on the Katra–Pathankot section during Navratri, fining 249 violators Rs 1.10 lakh. The drive, aimed at ensuring passenger comfort amid festive crowds, covered multiple routes and emphasized the importance of proper ticketing through the RailOne app.
- Country:
- India
In a concerted effort to ensure smooth travel during the bustling Navratri festival, the Jammu division of the railways initiated a comprehensive ticket-checking drive on the Katra–Pathankot route.
Under the supervision of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, the operation resulted in apprehending 249 passengers for ticket violations, collecting fines amounting to Rs 1.10 lakh. The initiative targeted not only ticketless travelers but also those with irregular tickets across multiple trains and railway premises.
Railway officials emphasized the importance of maintaining orderly and authorized travel, further advising passengers to leverage the RailOne mobile app for seamless ticketing and services. The crackdown will persist throughout the festival to uphold travel comfort and safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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