Navigating War Waters: Safe Passage for Indian LPG Tankers Through Strait of Hormuz

In a significant development, two Indian-flagged LPG tankers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, have successfully navigated through the tumultuous waters of the Strait of Hormuz amidst ongoing regional conflict.

Approximately 92,000 tonnes of LPG, essential for meeting the country's daily cooking gas requirements, are onboard these vessels, which began their journey from the Persian Gulf.

This marks a crucial victory for the Indian maritime industry, as the passage guarantees continued LPG supplies while ensuring the safety of seafarers amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)