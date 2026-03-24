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OZi Secures USD 6.2M: Strengthening Its Foothold in Quick-Commerce

OZi, a quick-commerce platform for baby and kids' products, has raised USD 6.2 million in a Series A funding round led by RTP Global. This funding will aid OZi's expansion across Gurugram and NCR, bolstering brand presence and investing in technology. The company was founded in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:37 IST
OZi Secures USD 6.2M: Strengthening Its Foothold in Quick-Commerce
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OZi, a quick-commerce platform specializing in baby and kids' products, has successfully raised USD 6.2 million in a Series A funding round. The investment was led by RTP Global and saw participation from existing backers like Blume Ventures, Huddle Ventures, and Zeropearl VC.

This funding round follows OZi's initial seed funding of USD 3.3 million in October 2025, also headed by Blume Ventures. Angel investors such as Kishore Biyani and the founders of companies like Unacademy and Livspace joined the latest round.

The newly acquired funds are earmarked for deepening OZi's market presence in Gurugram and the NCR region. Additionally, the company aims to enhance its brand reputation, invest in technological and operational capabilities, and broaden its range of curated products.

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