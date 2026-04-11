Temple Thief Caught Snoozing After Heist
A man named Senthil from Tamil Nadu was arrested after allegedly breaking into the Kuzhuvalvattam Sree Bhagathy temple office and stealing Rs 8,500. Exhausted, he fell asleep at the scene. The temple committee discovered him the next morning, leading to his apprehension by the police.
- Country:
- India
An unusual burglary incident unfolded at the Kuzhuvalvattam Sree Bhagathy temple in Kudappanamoodu, Amboori, where an accused thief was apprehended in a rather compromising position.
Identified as Senthil, aged 40 and hailing from Tamil Nadu, the man allegedly broke into the temple office, stealing Rs 8,500 in cash. However, fatigue seemed to get the better of the alleged thief as he fell asleep on the scene.
The surprising sight greeted temple committee members as they arrived at work early Saturday morning. The doors were shattered, and the culprit lay asleep inside. The authorities were immediately notified, leading to his arrest by Vellarada police. Already a suspect in multiple theft cases, Senthil was later presented in court and remanded to judicial custody.
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- temple
- robbery
- intruder
- arrest
- police
- Senthil
- Tamil Nadu
- Kudappanamoodu
- theft
- judicial custody
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