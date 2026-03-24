Uttar Pradesh's Investment Surge: Yogi Adityanath's Vision Transforms State's Future
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath criticizes previous governments for hindering development. Speaking at an event for the launch of 'Nivesh Mitra 3.0', he highlights the BJP-led government's efforts to position Uttar Pradesh as a prime investment destination. Deputy CM Keshav Maurya notes improved law and order boosting investor trust.
- Country:
- India
Criticizing previous administrations for hindering growth, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that past governments shattered public trust and hindered youth aspirations. Speaking at the launch of 'Nivesh Mitra 3.0', an upgraded single-window investment portal, Adityanath detailed ongoing efforts to make the state a favored investment hub.
Adityanath emphasized the achievements of the BJP-led government over the past nine years, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's emergence as a key investment destination under the 'double-engine' governance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He hailed the creation of an enabling environment for investors, citing trust as the state's significant asset.
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya remarked on the substantial improvements in law and order, which have elevated investor confidence. Maurya noted a transformation in the state's industrial scene under Adityanath's leadership, with significant economic expansion ensuing in recent years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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