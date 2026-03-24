Godrej Consumer Products Tops Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices 2025

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has been honored as the top-ranked company in the personal products category globally on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices 2025. This prestigious accolade underscores GCPL's unwavering commitment to sustainability, demonstrated by its impressive score of 89 out of 100 in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

The recognition highlights GCPL's decade-long dedication to embedding sustainable practices into their business model. The company excelled in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions, showcased by their achievements in emission reductions, sustainable sourcing, and water management. These efforts align with GCPL's overarching goal of integrating sustainability into their core strategy.

Under the leadership of Managing Director and CEO Sudhir Sitapati, GCPL continues to prioritize sustainability while fostering business growth in emerging markets. Their long-standing commitment was further endorsed by S&P Global, acknowledging GCPL's 10-year participation in the CSA. As the company moves forward, it aims to set new benchmarks for sustainability in the FMCG industry.