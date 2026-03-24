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Jindal Stainless Expands Global Footprint with New Indonesian Facility

Jindal Stainless announced the commissioning of a 1.2 million tonne stainless steel melt shop in Indonesia, part of a Rs 5,700 crore expansion plan. This increases their annual melting capacity to 4.2 MTPA. Additional investments aim to enhance cold rolled capacities in India by 2027-28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:02 IST
Jindal Stainless Expands Global Footprint with New Indonesian Facility
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Jindal Stainless has officially commissioned a state-of-the-art 1.2 million tonne stainless steel melt shop in Indonesia, a significant milestone in the company's ambitious Rs 5,700 crore expansion strategy.

This new facility boosts the company's annual melting capacity to an impressive 4.2 million tonnes per annum, combining efforts from its existing plants in Hisar and Jajpur. The development is part of a joint venture aiming to solidify Jindal Stainless's global presence.

In addition, Jindal Stainless has committed to augmenting its cold rolled capacities in India, injecting an additional Rs 900 crore into its Hisar and Kharagpur facilities by the second quarter of 2027-28. Abhyuday Jindal, the Managing Director, highlighted this strategic move as crucial for global leadership in stainless steel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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