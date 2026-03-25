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Towards a Digital India: Convergence India & Smart Future Cities Expo 2026 Sets Stage for Technological Revolution

The 33rd Convergence India & 11th Smart Future Cities India Expo 2026 took place in New Delhi, highlighting advances in agritech, AI, and digital infrastructure. Key figures emphasized technology's role in modernizing agriculture, supporting global market access, and building a digital economy. Industry leaders showcased innovations shaping India's technology future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:11 IST
Towards a Digital India: Convergence India & Smart Future Cities Expo 2026 Sets Stage for Technological Revolution
Shri Chirag Paswan, Hon'ble Union Minister, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India. Image Credit: ANI
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In an effort to reshape the future of technology in India, the 33rd Convergence India & 11th Smart Future Cities India Expo 2026 brought together industry and government leaders in New Delhi. Union Minister Shri Chirag Paswan, addressing the audience, highlighted the strategic integration of advanced technologies in the agricultural sector, advocating a shift from volume to value.

Minister Paswan stressed the necessity for continuous collaboration with industry stakeholders, encouraging them to provide crucial insights that inform government policy reforms. This collaboration aims to align with the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision, pursuing an ecosystem conducive to global market integration by leveraging innovation and technology.

The event also saw significant attention on India's potential in the AI sector, as articulated by Abhishek Singh of the India AI Mission. Singh underscored the importance of real-world AI applications in transforming various sectors. The expo served as a platform for showcasing technological advancements in telecom, AI, and digital solutions, with global players like Qualcomm and Tesla participating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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