Shivam Dube Teams Up with Powermax in High-Energy Fitness Campaign

Powermax, a leading name in the fitness equipment industry, has launched its latest campaign, 'Champions Train Differently,' in collaboration with Indian cricketer Shivam Dube. Announced on March 25, the campaign focuses on the brand's advanced fitness solutions, including treadmills, cycles, and home gym equipment, tailored for individuals dedicated to exceeding their fitness goals.

The campaign underscores how top-tier athletes maintain their competitive edge using state-of-the-art technology. Powermax aims to inspire the fitness community by equipping them with the essential tools for an intense workout experience, akin to professional athletes like Dube.

Produced by Zoommantra, known for exceptional visual storytelling, the campaign is directed by Kumar Siddharth and Naman Tyagi, with creative oversight by Rohit Bose Roy. The collaboration promises a visually compelling portrayal of sports intensity and the technological precision of Powermax's offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)