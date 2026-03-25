Puravankara's Triumphant Mumbai Redevelopment Launch Rakes in Rs. 800 Crore

Puravankara Ltd has made a powerful entry into Mumbai's redevelopment market, achieving sales exceeding Rs. 800 crore with the launch of their first project, Purva Estrella, located at Lokhandwala Circle, Andheri West. The initial phase saw remarkable interest, with 85% of inventory snapped up, signaling strong market demand and positioning Puravankara as a vital player in Mumbai's evolving real estate landscape.

The impressive response underscores a significant shift in homebuyer preferences toward residences that combine design and wellness. At Purva Estrella, the focus on transparent execution and asset value is evident, offering premium 2, 3, and 4 BHK units priced between Rs. 3 crore and Rs. 7 crore, consistent with Mumbai's high-quality redevelopment standards. The swift sales reflect changing buyer behavior, placing greater importance on developer credibility, execution track record, and future asset appreciation.

With a history spanning over five decades, Puravankara is expanding its footprint in Mumbai through premium redevelopment ventures. In the nine months ending FY26, the company bolstered its pipeline with over 12.7 million sq. ft. of potential development space worth an estimated Rs. 13,900 crore in markets like Bengaluru and Mumbai. Upcoming launches in regions such as Thane, Malabar Hill, Breach Candy, Pali Hill, and Chembur signal further growth, with approvals secured for Thane, Pali Hill, and Breach Candy. Puravankara's long-standing reputation for trusted delivery and timely execution makes it a preferred choice for societies and discerning buyers in a fragmented sector.