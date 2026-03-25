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Tempo-Car Collision Leaves 17 Injured on Gonda-Utraula Road

A car collision with a tempo left 17 people injured near Dhanauli on the Gonda-Utraula road. The accident occurred when an allegedly uncontrolled car hit a tempo carrying laborers. The injured were taken to a medical college for treatment, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:50 IST
Tempo-Car Collision Leaves 17 Injured on Gonda-Utraula Road
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  • India

A major accident on the Gonda-Utraula road left 17 people injured when a tempo carrying laborers collided with a car on Wednesday morning. Many passengers required medical attention and were promptly taken to a nearby medical college.

The incident occurred near Dhanauli when a car, reportedly out of control, collided with the tempo carrying laborers traveling to Utraula. The Gonda Station House Officer, Bindeshwari Mani Tripathi, confirmed that all the injured were receiving treatment.

The car driver, heading to Lucknow for medical reasons, faces legal action as a case has been registered. Authorities have begun an investigation to determine the sequence of events leading to the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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