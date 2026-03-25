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Aer Lingus Warns of U.S. Retaliation Over Dublin Airport Passenger Cap

Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton expresses concerns over potential U.S. retaliation if Dublin Airport's passenger cap isn't lifted. The U.S. trade group has filed a complaint, citing 'Open Skies' agreement breaches. Irish government plans legislative changes by summer amid escalating pressure from airlines to speed up the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:03 IST
Aer Lingus Warns of U.S. Retaliation Over Dublin Airport Passenger Cap
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Aer Lingus has raised alarm over a potential backlash from the United States if Dublin Airport fails to remove its current passenger cap promptly. The airline's CEO, Lynne Embleton, stressed to a parliamentary committee that the risk of U.S. retaliation is significant.

The U.S. trade group Airlines for America has already lodged a complaint over a breach of the EU-U.S. 'Open Skies' agreement, fearing restricted access for Irish carriers. Discussions on this matter have reached the White House, highlighting the urgency of a resolution.

The Irish government is racing to enact a new law lifting the cap by early summer, amid pressure from airlines warning of severe capacity cuts without swift legislative action. The cap was initially put in place to manage congestion following the construction of a second terminal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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