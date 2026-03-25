Tragic Plunge: Bus Accident in Bangladesh's Padma River

A bus carrying at least 40 people plunged into the Padma River in Bangladesh on Wednesday while attempting to board a transport ferry, leading to fears of many missing passengers.

The incident occurred in southwestern Rajbari at the Dauladia terminal around 5.15 p.m. as the Dhaka-bound bus was trying to get onto the ferry, river police official Trinath Saha reported.

Some passengers managed to swim ashore or were rescued, but the majority remain unaccounted for. Rescuers, including fire service divers and a salvage vessel, have been dispatched to the scene to aid in the search efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)