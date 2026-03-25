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BlackRock's Strategic Move into Renewable Energy with Aditya Birla Stake

BlackRock, a global asset manager, is acquiring a stake in Aditya Birla Renewables through GIP EM Star Pte Ltd. This move into renewable energy reflects the company's investment strategy. The Competition Commission of India has approved this acquisition, ensuring fair competition. Additionally, similar approvals were made for Valuedrive Technologies by various trusts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:24 IST
BlackRock's Strategic Move into Renewable Energy with Aditya Birla Stake
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The global asset management firm, BlackRock, has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire a strategic stake in Aditya Birla Renewables Ltd. Through its affiliate GIP EM Star Pte Ltd, BlackRock is expanding its renewable energy portfolio, targeting solar and wind power sectors in Mumbai.

The move aligns with BlackRock's focus on global investment management, offering risk management and advisory services to clients worldwide. The affiliation with Global Infrastructure Management further emphasizes its commitment to sustainable investments as part of its diversified asset management strategy.

In a parallel development, the CCI has greenlighted the acquisition of additional shares in Valuedrive Technologies Pvt Ltd by Setu AIF Trust, Konark Trust, and MMPL Trust. Valuedrive, a player in the automotive sector, operates platforms for used vehicles and offers relevant financial services, ensuring fair market competition and business transparency.

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