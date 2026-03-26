Empowering Women in Fintech: GIFT City Launches Accelerator Program

The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) announced the launch of the Women in Fintech Accelerator under the GIFT International Fintech Innovation Hub (GIFT IFIH) on Thursday. This initiative aims to enhance the participation of women-led startups in India's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) ecosystem.

Designed as an investment readiness initiative, the program seeks to enable women-led fintech ventures to access institutional capital and scale their operations effectively. The accelerator addresses challenges such as limited investor networks, fundraising preparedness gaps, and structural barriers in traditional funding ecosystems, according to a GIFT City press release.

The accelerator adopts a hybrid format, beginning with an in-person immersion at GIFT City that centers on investment readiness, followed by a virtual phase featuring curated investor engagements. Participating startups will benefit from structured mentorships, investor matchmaking opportunities, and personalized interactions with capital providers to better navigate the financial landscape.

Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director and Group CEO of GIFT City, emphasized the city's commitment to fostering a competitive financial ecosystem through initiatives like the Women in Fintech Accelerator. The GIFT IFIH has supported 37 startups over the past year across digital banking, regtech, insurtech, and cross-border financial services sectors, illustrating its ongoing role in promoting fintech innovation and diversity.

With this initiative, GIFT City continues to cement its position as a global fintech hub, dedicated to innovation-led growth and inclusive entrepreneurship within India's evolving financial services landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)