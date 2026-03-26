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India Climate Samman 2026: Celebrating Pioneers in Sustainability

The Carbon Markets Association of India hosted the India Climate Samman 2026, recognizing leaders driving climate action. Awards were presented by Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, honoring excellence in leadership, innovation, and community-driven climate impact across India, fostering collaborative efforts for a sustainable low-carbon future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:40 IST
India Climate Samman 2026: Celebrating Pioneers in Sustainability
"Shri Shripad Naik, Hon'ble MOS, Power and New & Renewable Energy presenting Lifetime Achievement Samman to Shri Upendra Tripathy, Former Secretary, MNRE, GOI". Image Credit: ANI
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The Carbon Markets Association of India (CMAI) held the India Climate Samman 2026 during the second India Climate Week, recognizing key contributors to climate action and sustainability in India. The event, hosted in New Delhi, was highlighted by awards presented by Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy. His presence underscored the nation's dedication to progressing towards a low-carbon future.

The Climate Samman celebrated achievements in categories such as leadership, innovation, and community impact, with a focus on transitioning to a sustainable environment. Notable winners included Mr. Upendra Tripathy and Mr. Tarun Kapoor, acknowledged for their lifetime contributions to climate leadership, and the Adani Group for demonstrating net-zero leadership. This comprehensive list of awardees highlights the cross-sectoral efforts pivotal to India's environmental ambitions.

Among other commendable contributions were initiatives by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency for carbon market design, and the recognition of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police for innovative climate action. These accolades are essential as the country moves towards scalable climate solutions, with CMAI striving to inspire more profound participation and collaboration through such honors, furthering India's path to a resilient and sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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