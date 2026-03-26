India's Economic Growth Faces New Challenges in 2027 Amid Energy Supply Disruptions

India's projected economic growth for the fiscal year 2027 has been downgraded to 6.9% from an earlier estimate of 7.2%, according to a report by ICICI Bank. This revision is attributed to growing disruptions in energy supplies, which are expected to affect industrial production significantly in the months of March and April.

The report indicates that disruptions in energy resources like LNG and LPG have commenced following recent geopolitical tensions, influencing not only the global energy landscape but also industrial sectors in India. Before these tensions, India was on a robust growth path, witnessing a year-on-year increase of 7.8% in December 2025. Despite signs of economic resilience, the manufacturing sector is now feeling the pinch, with the Flash Manufacturing PMI for March dropping to 53.8 from 56.9 in February.

Challenges are compounded by logistics issues in the Middle East, especially affecting exports through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for trade. With almost 15% of Indian exports directed to GCC countries, there is apprehension about supply chain stability impacting export figures during the latter part of FY26 and the beginning of FY27. Consequently, sectors such as fertilizers, ceramics, and metals face production challenges as authorities prioritize meeting domestic energy demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)