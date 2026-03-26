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Tragic Shipwreck off Djibouti's Coast Highlights Migrant Perils

A devastating shipwreck off the coast of Djibouti claimed the lives of at least nine people, with 45 others missing. The vessel, carrying 320 passengers, was caught in the tragedy on March 24. This incident underscores the risks faced by migrants trying to reach the Middle East for better opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:44 IST
Tragic Shipwreck off Djibouti's Coast Highlights Migrant Perils
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At least nine people were reported dead and 45 remain missing after a shipwreck near Djibouti's northern coast, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The incident occurred on March 24 near the area of Ombok, as stated in an IOM release.

The vessel was overloaded with 320 passengers at the time of the accident, though details regarding its origin or intended destination remain undisclosed. Such incidents are common in the waters connecting the Horn of Africa and Yemen, frequently traversed by migrants aiming for the Middle East.

Every year, tens of thousands from Ethiopia and Somalia pass through Djibouti, hoping to reach Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries for employment opportunities. This shipwreck illustrates the dangerous journey many undertake in search of a better life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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