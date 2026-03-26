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Leadership Shift at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India: A New Era Begins

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) India announces the retirement of CEO Dilip Oommen after 22 years, transitioning the leadership role to CFO Amit Harlalka. Oommen will continue as a Board member and Vice-Chairman, while Harlalka, with extensive finance experience, will lead the company’s growth and renewable initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:14 IST
Leadership Shift at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India: A New Era Begins
CEO
  • Country:
  • India

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) India has announced a significant leadership transition with CEO Dilip Oommen stepping down after more than two decades with the company. Oommen, instrumental in building the company's brand in India, will officially retire on June 30, yet will continue to serve as Vice-Chairman of ArcelorMittal India Private Ltd, maintaining his involvement through board participation.

Amit Harlalka, current Chief Financial Officer of AM/NS India, will take over the CEO role effective July 1. Harlalka, who joined AM/NS India in 2019 and became CFO earlier this year, brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at ArcelorMittal locations in Mexico, Zenica, and Luxembourg. Chairman Aditya Mittal expressed confidence in Harlalka's capabilities to lead the company's ambitious growth and safety objectives.

Dilip Oommen expressed pride in AM/NS India's achievements over his tenure, highlighting the company's evolution and the strong collaborative team in place, which includes Harlalka. As AM/NS India focuses on growth and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Harlalka is set to drive the initiatives forward, building on the company's robust existing foundation.

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