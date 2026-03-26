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Tragedy Strikes at Tokyo's Pokemon Merchandise Store

A female employee at a Pokemon store in Tokyo was fatally stabbed by a man, who then killed himself. The incident, occurring during spring break, shocked shoppers. The motive remains unclear. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating, and local media reports describe the scene as chaotic, with ambulances quickly responding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:31 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Tokyo's Pokemon Merchandise Store
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

A tragic incident unfolded in Tokyo's commercial district when a female employee, working at a Pokemon merchandise store, was fatally stabbed. The suspect, a young man, also died after inflicting a self-stab wound. This horrifying event shocked numerous shoppers during the children's spring break in Japan.

The attack occurred at 7:16 p.m. local time, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police confirmed. The woman, in her 20s, was attacked in a commercial complex by a man also in his 20s. Both individuals were pronounced dead shortly after at a nearby hospital.

Local media, including TV Asahi, reported that the assailant was armed with knives in both hands. Police are still investigating the motive. Videos circulated online show the panic among shoppers fleeing the scene as emergency services responded swiftly near the busy Ikebukuro train terminal. Such violent incidents involving knives are more common in Japan due to strict gun control laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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