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Navigating Turmoil: Hapag-Lloyd's Struggle in the Middle East

German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd faces $40-$50 million weekly costs due to Middle East conflict, with six of its vessels stranded. Despite challenges, CEO Rolf Habben Jansen confirms 2026 outlook remains unchanged. The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz exacerbates the situation but cost-saving measures are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:04 IST
Navigating Turmoil: Hapag-Lloyd's Struggle in the Middle East

German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd is encountering significant weekly expenses of $40-$50 million due to the ongoing Middle East conflict, according to CEO Rolf Habben Jansen.

Speaking from an online press conference, he highlighted the company's current challenge, with six vessels and 150 crew members stranded in the Persian Gulf. Supplies of food and water are reaching the crew as the company seeks a resolution.

Nevertheless, Habben Jansen maintains a steady outlook for 2026, projecting earnings between $1.1 billion and $3.1 billion, despite the disruption. Hapag-Lloyd is implementing cost-saving strategies, partially through cooperation with Maersk, while threats remain due to the Strait of Hormuz's closure.

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